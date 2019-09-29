ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Both ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 57.29M -0.11 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 37 -0.47 22.48M -2.74 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 14,938,722,294.65% -184.4% -19.9% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 60,954,446.85% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

ContraFect Corporation is 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.05. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.64 beta which makes it 64.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. ContraFect Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $57.5, with potential upside of 52.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation was more bearish than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors ContraFect Corporation beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.