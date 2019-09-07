ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContraFect Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.84
|0.00
In table 1 we can see ContraFect Corporation and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has ContraFect Corporation and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|-184.4%
|-19.9%
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
ContraFect Corporation’s 0.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 95.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s beta is 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both ContraFect Corporation and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 37.6% and 14.8% respectively. ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 7.63%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ContraFect Corporation
|-2.58%
|-14.19%
|-26.36%
|-11.12%
|-77.12%
|-70.84%
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14.37%
|4.79%
|96.86%
|160.76%
|153.72%
|263.95%
For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats ContraFect Corporation.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
