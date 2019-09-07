ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see ContraFect Corporation and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ContraFect Corporation and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

ContraFect Corporation’s 0.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 95.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s beta is 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ContraFect Corporation and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 37.6% and 14.8% respectively. ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 7.63%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.