ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ContraFect Corporation and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ContraFect Corporation and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 19 and 19 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ContraFect Corporation and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average target price and a -24.28% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders are 7.63%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.