ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 32.64 N/A -2.66 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $21.5, with potential upside of 42.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ContraFect Corporation and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.6% and 41.5% respectively. Insiders held 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.