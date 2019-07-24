ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

As Biotechnology businesses, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 84.53 N/A -0.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ContraFect Corporation and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.7% of ContraFect Corporation shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 10% of ContraFect Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.