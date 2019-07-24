ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

As Biotechnology businesses, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContraFect Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|84.53
|N/A
|-0.74
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ContraFect Corporation and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|-125.8%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 55.7% of ContraFect Corporation shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 10% of ContraFect Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ContraFect Corporation
|-6.32%
|-22.15%
|22.31%
|-77.21%
|-72.28%
|-67.38%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.42%
|-15%
|-7.27%
|-53.92%
|-65.77%
|5.15%
For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
