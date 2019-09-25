ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights ContraFect Corporation and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ContraFect Corporation and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Volatility and Risk

ContraFect Corporation has a beta of 0.05 and its 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.87 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. ContraFect Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ContraFect Corporation and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $2, while its potential upside is 238.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 17.5%. ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders are 7.63%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.