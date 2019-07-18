ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.80 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ContraFect Corporation and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2%

Volatility & Risk

ContraFect Corporation is 138.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.38 beta. In other hand, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.09 which is 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 5.4 while its Current Ratio is 5.4. Meanwhile, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. ContraFect Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.7% of ContraFect Corporation shares and 4.5% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 10% of ContraFect Corporation shares. Comparatively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 1.96% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ContraFect Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.