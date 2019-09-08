ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Both ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.31 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights ContraFect Corporation and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ContraFect Corporation and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.05 shows that ContraFect Corporation is 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, ChemoCentryx Inc. has beta of 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. ContraFect Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ContraFect Corporation and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ChemoCentryx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average price target and a 235.28% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ContraFect Corporation and ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.6% and 59.6% respectively. Insiders held 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has weaker performance than ContraFect Corporation

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.