ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

We will be comparing the differences between ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7%

Risk and Volatility

ContraFect Corporation has a beta of -0.38 and its 138.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.4. The Current Ratio of rival Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. ContraFect Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 100.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.7% of ContraFect Corporation shares and 11.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 10%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -67.38% weaker performance while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 11.83% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.