ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.96 N/A -2.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see ContraFect Corporation and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3%

Volatility & Risk

ContraFect Corporation has a -0.38 beta, while its volatility is 138.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s 71.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.4. The Current Ratio of rival Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. ContraFect Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ContraFect Corporation and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 169.06% and its consensus price target is $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ContraFect Corporation and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 55.7% and 54.9% respectively. About 10% of ContraFect Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation was more bearish than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.