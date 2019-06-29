ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Since ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 48 3.56 N/A 12.15 4.61

Table 1 demonstrates ContraFect Corporation and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ContraFect Corporation and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Risk and Volatility

ContraFect Corporation has a -0.38 beta, while its volatility is 138.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

ContraFect Corporation and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $66.33, while its potential upside is 13.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 86.5%. 10% are ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.