ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.26 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ContraFect Corporation and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ContraFect Corporation and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. ContraFect Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 47%. 7.63% are ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation was more bearish than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.