ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

We are comparing ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.22 N/A -6.77 0.00

Demonstrates ContraFect Corporation and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ContraFect Corporation and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Volatility and Risk

ContraFect Corporation has a 0.05 beta, while its volatility is 95.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.41 beta which makes it 59.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. ContraFect Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ContraFect Corporation and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $14.5, while its potential upside is 10.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.