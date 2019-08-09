ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

As Biotechnology companies, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 9.60 N/A -1.88 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares and 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares. ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 7.63%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

Summary

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.