ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContraFect Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|57.29M
|-0.11
|0.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|42
|0.00
|61.09M
|-0.44
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ContraFect Corporation and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContraFect Corporation
|15,072,349,381.74%
|-184.4%
|-19.9%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|145,869,149.95%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
ContraFect Corporation and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 46.2%. About 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ContraFect Corporation
|-2.58%
|-14.19%
|-26.36%
|-11.12%
|-77.12%
|-70.84%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
For the past year ContraFect Corporation was more bearish than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats ContraFect Corporation.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.