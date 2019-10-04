ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 57.29M -0.11 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 0.00 61.09M -0.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ContraFect Corporation and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 15,072,349,381.74% -184.4% -19.9% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 145,869,149.95% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 46.2%. About 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation was more bearish than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.