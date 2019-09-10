ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContraFect Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ContraFect Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ContraFect Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|-184.4%
|-19.9%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors. About 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ContraFect Corporation
|-2.58%
|-14.19%
|-26.36%
|-11.12%
|-77.12%
|-70.84%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
For the past year ContraFect Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Summary
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats ContraFect Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
