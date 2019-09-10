ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ContraFect Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ContraFect Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors. About 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats ContraFect Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.