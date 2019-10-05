ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) Comparing side by side

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 57.29M -0.11 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 100 -0.95 37.69M -2.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights ContraFect Corporation and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 15,072,349,381.74% -184.4% -19.9% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 37,506,219.52% -16.7% -11%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.05 beta indicates that ContraFect Corporation is 95.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.03 beta and it is 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spark Therapeutics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. Spark Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ContraFect Corporation and Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.6% and 88.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 7.2% are Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while Spark Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.