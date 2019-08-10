ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) Contrasting side by side

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ContraFect Corporation and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders are 7.63%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation was more bearish than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.