ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 26 1.75 N/A -3.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ContraFect Corporation and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ContraFect Corporation and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2%

Volatility and Risk

ContraFect Corporation’s -0.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 138.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.4 and 5.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation. Its rival Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. ContraFect Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and Puma Biotechnology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 0%. About 10% of ContraFect Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation was more bearish than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.