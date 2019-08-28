ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 15.92 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ContraFect Corporation and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ContraFect Corporation and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.05 beta means ContraFect Corporation’s volatility is 95.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

ContraFect Corporation and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 154.05% and its consensus target price is $10.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 80.3%. Insiders held 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 28.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.