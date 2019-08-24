ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights ContraFect Corporation and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ContraFect Corporation and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility & Risk

ContraFect Corporation is 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.05. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.