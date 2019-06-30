ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Comparison side by side

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.72 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ContraFect Corporation and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Volatility & Risk

ContraFect Corporation is 138.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.38 beta. MacroGenics Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.4. The Current Ratio of rival MacroGenics Inc. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. MacroGenics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ContraFect Corporation and MacroGenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

Meanwhile, MacroGenics Inc.’s consensus price target is $25.25, while its potential upside is 48.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and MacroGenics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 78.9%. ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 10%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while MacroGenics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.