ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Comparison side by side

Both ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 12.87 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ContraFect Corporation and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ContraFect Corporation and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.05 beta means ContraFect Corporation’s volatility is 95.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s 75.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. ContraFect Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ContraFect Corporation and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.6% and 86.6% respectively. 7.63% are ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.