ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Comparing side by side

Both ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights ContraFect Corporation and Forty Seven Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ContraFect Corporation and Forty Seven Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. On the competitive side is, Forty Seven Inc. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.7% of ContraFect Corporation shares and 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. Insiders held 10% of ContraFect Corporation shares. Competitively, 4.7% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while Forty Seven Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Forty Seven Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.