ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Comparison side by side

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContraFect Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|87
|6.13
|N/A
|3.71
|20.20
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ContraFect Corporation and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|-184.4%
|-19.9%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|19.3%
|18.2%
Risk & Volatility
ContraFect Corporation has a 0.05 beta, while its volatility is 95.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
ContraFect Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 and has 20.7 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.5% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ContraFect Corporation
|-2.58%
|-14.19%
|-26.36%
|-11.12%
|-77.12%
|-70.84%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.31%
|-12.8%
|-12.18%
|-5.06%
|-22.96%
|5.92%
For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.