ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.46 N/A -0.80 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

ContraFect Corporation’s 0.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 95.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, ChemoCentryx Inc. has beta of 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

The current Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, ChemoCentryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. ContraFect Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $23, which is potential 245.35% upside.

The shares of both ContraFect Corporation and ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.6% and 59.6% respectively. ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 7.63%. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has weaker performance than ContraFect Corporation

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.