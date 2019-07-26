ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates ContraFect Corporation and Biofrontera AG earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.7% of ContraFect Corporation shares and 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares. Insiders owned roughly 10% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -67.38% weaker performance while Biofrontera AG has 25.68% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Biofrontera AG beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.