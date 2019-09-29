ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 57.29M -0.11 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 37.91M -2.33 0.00

Demonstrates ContraFect Corporation and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 14,938,722,294.65% -184.4% -19.9% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,408,559,611.58% -123% -74.4%

Volatility and Risk

ContraFect Corporation has a 0.05 beta, while its volatility is 95.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.43 beta and it is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares and 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than ContraFect Corporation

Summary

ContraFect Corporation beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.