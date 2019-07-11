ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.75 N/A -4.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ContraFect Corporation and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

ContraFect Corporation is 138.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.38. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.33 beta is the reason why it is 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Its competitor AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3. ContraFect Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ContraFect Corporation and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $13.5, with potential upside of 41.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 0%. About 10% of ContraFect Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than ContraFect Corporation

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.