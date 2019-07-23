ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Comparison side by side

Since ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.39 N/A -22.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ContraFect Corporation and Altimmune Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77%

Risk and Volatility

ContraFect Corporation has a -0.38 beta, while its volatility is 138.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Altimmune Inc. on the other hand, has 3.26 beta which makes it 226.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.4. The Current Ratio of rival Altimmune Inc. is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Altimmune Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and Altimmune Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 6.8%. About 10% of ContraFect Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Altimmune Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Altimmune Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.