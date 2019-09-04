ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Comparing side by side

Both ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 has ContraFect Corporation and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility and Risk

ContraFect Corporation’s 0.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 95.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s 111.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.11 beta.

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation. Its rival Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ContraFect Corporation and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.6% and 86.3% respectively. Insiders owned 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.