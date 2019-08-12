ContraFect (CFRX) At $0.42 Forms Bottom; METALS X LTD ORDINARY SHARES (MLXEF) Shorts Decreased By 3.21%

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) formed multiple bottom with $0.41 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.42 share price. ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) has $33.31M valuation. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.0133 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4195. About 88,510 shares traded. ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) has declined 77.12% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CFRX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ ContraFect Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFRX); 11/04/2018 – ContraFect to Present CF-301 Data at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID); 28/03/2018 – ContraFect Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4; 15/03/2018 ContraFect 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 10/05/2018 – ContraFect 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in ContraFect; 03/04/2018 – ContraFect at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Chardan Today; 10/05/2018 – ContraFect 1Q Loss $19.1M; 30/05/2018 – ContraFect to Present New Data on CF-301 (exebacase) and Lysins Targeting Gram-Negative Pathogens at ASM Microbe 2018; 27/03/2018 – ContraFect Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 3

METALS X LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MLXEF) had a decrease of 3.21% in short interest. MLXEF’s SI was 4.82M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.21% from 4.98M shares previously. With 2,400 avg volume, 2007 days are for METALS X LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MLXEF)’s short sellers to cover MLXEF’s short positions. It closed at $0.13 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Metals X Limited (OTCMKTS:MLXEF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Metals X: Tin Shining In A Value Trap – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019.

Metals X Limited engages in the operation of tin and copper mines; and exploration and development of base metals projects in Australia. The company has market cap of $90.84 million. It operates through Renison Tin Operations, Wingellina Nickel Project, Nifty Copper Operations, and Maroochydore Copper Project divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds a 50% interest in the Renison tin project located the west coast of Tasmania; and interest in the Nifty copper project and the Maroochydore copper project in Western Australia.