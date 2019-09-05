Contour Asset Management Trimmed Its Autodesk (ADSK) Holding by $7.89 Million; As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Holder Welch Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.18 Million

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 83,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 134,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, down from 217,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 1.09 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ALSO ANNOUNCED ABOUT CHF 182.1 MLN REDEMPTION OF 2.75% FIXED / FLOATING RATE CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2021; 15/05/2018 – PRADA 1913.HK : CITI DOWNGRADES TO “SELL” FROM “NEUTRAL”, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HK$36.0 FROM HK$32.0; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 6 (Table); 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 2.3% to A$9/Share by Citi; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 50,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 516,602 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.50 million, down from 567,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 52,630 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.39% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 363 shares. Sandhill Limited Liability Com reported 9,368 shares stake. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 272,015 shares stake. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,300 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp stated it has 269,814 shares. First Personal Ser has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Logan Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc LP has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 1.21M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Fir Tree Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 11.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 2.17 million shares. Farmers Bancorp owns 546 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Pa has 175,241 shares. Ironwood invested in 1,524 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Even Financial Announces $25M Funding Round; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.36 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.05 million for 89.65 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Autodesk Shares Crushed After Q2 Earnings Beat, Lower Guidance – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autodesk Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADSK October 4th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “12 Tech Stocks That Wall Street Loves the Most – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Ca invested in 2,192 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank has 149 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 119,048 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% or 41,791 shares. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 3,841 shares. Mgmt stated it has 100 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Limited Liability owns 95,000 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. 108,118 are owned by Hsbc Pcl. 1.29 million are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Highland Lp reported 13,000 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Limited holds 20,696 shares. Pension Service invested 0.16% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Wellington Gru Llp owns 2.01 million shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Co Il owns 2,585 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,810 shares.