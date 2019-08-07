Contour Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Ellie Mae (ELLI) by $26.52 Million as Share Price Were Volatile; Long Pond Capital LP Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Decreased by $105.32 Million as Share Value Rose

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 270,661 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.89 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS BETWEEN $1.68 AND $1.78; 16/05/2018 – April Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Sees Purchase Percentage of Closed Loans Rise to Highest Levels since 2014; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year High; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q Rev $117.9M; 13/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Study Finds That Sellers Plan to Accelerate Use of Text Messaging to Meet Shifting Consumer Preferences; 12/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q EPS 6c; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ lnducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72 million, down from 14.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 11.03M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 162,521 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 450 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amer Gp has 0.01% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 22,114 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 378,370 shares. Water Island Capital Ltd Company holds 3.53% or 596,223 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York reported 0.18% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 1.03 million are owned by Glazer Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp holds 0% or 10,385 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp owns 535 shares. Proshare Llc reported 5,348 shares stake. Northern Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 568,918 shares. Quantbot Techs LP invested in 0.1% or 11,063 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI).

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 421,322 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $82.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 193,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 11.56 million shares to 12.34 million shares, valued at $510.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 374,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).