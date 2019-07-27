Contour Asset Management Stake in Wayfair (W) Decreased by $33.71 Million; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Increased Its Position in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) by $1.28 Million

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 245,921 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500.

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 50.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 227,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 220,445 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73M, down from 448,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 1.79 million shares traded or 22.83% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04 million shares to 21.40M shares, valued at $114.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 selling transactions for $9.52 million activity. Conine Steven sold $936,792 worth of stock. On Tuesday, February 5 Macri Edmond sold $57,790 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 500 shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $423,120 was made by Kumin Michael Andrew on Tuesday, May 14. The insider Oblak Steve sold 152 shares worth $16,542. Shah Niraj sold 14,000 shares worth $1.67 million.