Contour Asset Management Raised Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Market Valuation Rose; Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Holder Copeland Capital Management Trimmed Holding as Share Value Rose

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 8,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.02M, down from 61,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $7.44 during the last trading session, reaching $419.4. About 278,943 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds DowDuPont, Exits MarketAxess; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 193,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 509,156 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.53M, up from 315,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 18.09M shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qorvo Inc (Call) by 289,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,300 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold And Company reported 57,507 shares stake. Osborne Prns Llc reported 1.65% stake. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tig Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1.18 million are held by Srs Mgmt Lc. Georgia-based Crawford Invest Counsel Inc has invested 1.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.72% or 149,955 shares. Mechanics Bancorp Trust Department has invested 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.86% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 151,802 shares. Excalibur Corporation reported 7,610 shares. Willingdon Wealth stated it has 3,466 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Group Inc Limited reported 14,586 shares stake. 45,482 are owned by Dubuque National Bank & Trust Co. 8,810 were accumulated by Kellner Cap Limited. Naples Llc reported 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $47.50M for 85.94 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mngmt Company Ca holds 724,220 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc holds 134,177 shares. Cookson Peirce has invested 0.03% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). 25,715 were accumulated by Amp Capital Invsts Limited. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Fmr Limited owns 127,669 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 196,189 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.03% or 402,416 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century owns 686,917 shares. Monroe National Bank & Trust Mi invested in 0.5% or 6,304 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 13,692 shares. Mirae Asset invested in 5,161 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Benedict Advisors Incorporated has 0.11% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 1,037 shares. American Intll Grp accumulated 75,361 shares.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 11,182 shares to 160,581 shares, valued at $20.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 42,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Adt Corporation.