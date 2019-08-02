Contour Asset Management Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $21.46 Million as Share Value Rose; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Value Declined, Insight 2811 Has Boosted Holding

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 193,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 509,156 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.53 million, up from 315,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $140.34. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 10.22 million shares traded or 12.38% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 6.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, which is currently valued at over $2 billion, is in talks with Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan to be advisers, the source said; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 08/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Returns to THE PLAYERS Championship with Year Two of the Eagles for Impact Challenge; 18/04/2018 – Dealbook: Morgan Stanley (Kind of) Catches Up to Goldman: DealBook Briefing; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CUTS RUSSIA 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 1.8%; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 26/04/2018 – SYNDICATED METALS LTD SMD.AX – DAVID MORGAN APPOINTED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Muhlenkamp And owns 10,805 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Estabrook Management reported 2,685 shares stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 212 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Group Incorporated holds 404.83M shares. American Assets Inv Lc has 0.47% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 69,500 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Com reported 414,430 shares. Regions Financial stated it has 42,141 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Retail Bank stated it has 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Allied Advisory Services reported 45,977 shares. Rnc Cap Ltd invested in 522,895 shares. Moreover, Annex Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Axa has 301,128 shares. Natixis has 1.69M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Eagle Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15.36M shares. Park Circle Company accumulated 800 shares.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Time to Take Profits in Cyclical Micron Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Upcoming IPOs for July – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Judgment Day Looms for Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google – Forbes” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Gru accumulated 24,595 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas holds 60,880 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Redwood Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 20,943 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beaumont Fin Prtnrs Limited Co invested in 7,216 shares. Odey Asset Management Group Limited has 14,586 shares. Brookmont has 0.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Somerset Trust holds 500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Marsico Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.16 million shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd has invested 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). America First Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd, South Carolina-based fund reported 107,370 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd invested in 1.04% or 77,337 shares. Regions holds 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 196,805 shares. Michigan-based Clarkston Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).