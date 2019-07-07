Contour Asset Management Position in Netflix (NFLX) Has Cut as Shares Rose; Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Lifted Its Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $506,480 as Shares Declined

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 6,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,827 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 101,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 10.85 million shares traded or 32.03% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 6,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 237,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.78 million, down from 244,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $380.55. About 3.73M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 10/04/2018 – New Digital TV Network AKC.TV Airs 24/7 Content For Dog Lovers; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 19/04/2018 – Crescent News: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 27/05/2018 – JCOM TO TIE UP WITH NETFLIX, OFFER CONTENT THRU CABLE TV:NIKKEI; 05/03/2018 New York Post: `Summer Heights High’ Creator Chris Lilley Bringing New Australian Comedy Series To Netflix

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. Shares for $22.29M were sold by HASTINGS REED.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 169.89 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 193,356 shares to 509,156 shares, valued at $56.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accuvest Advisors reported 0.56% stake. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Ma reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated invested in 7,577 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Capital Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 978 shares. Mason Street Ltd Co reported 62,287 shares. Nomura Hldgs has invested 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Eidelman Virant Cap, Missouri-based fund reported 10,143 shares. Fiera Capital, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 6,548 shares. Oakbrook Invests Llc holds 0.41% or 18,774 shares in its portfolio. Ssi Investment Mngmt invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Profund Lc accumulated 68,292 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 749 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Mgmt Company owns 1,148 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Davenport Llc owns 1,636 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Allen Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 33,552 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,301 shares to 104,692 shares, valued at $9.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,812 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

