Contour Asset Management Position In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Has Lifted; Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding in Molina Healthcare (MOH) as Market Valuation Rose

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 193,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 509,156 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.53 million, up from 315,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 5.12M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 150,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 214,266 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42 million, down from 364,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.85. About 435,904 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – MOLINA REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C/SHR; 06/03/2018 Molina Healthcare Announces Pricing of Synthetic Exchange Transaction; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 28/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC MOH.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $100; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Net $272M-Net $306M; 13/03/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Gustavo Molina, d/b/a GM Trucking; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Rev $18.7B

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 11,278 shares to 660,422 shares, valued at $30.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 30,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 394,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.29M shares to 3.60 million shares, valued at $39.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 520,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI).

