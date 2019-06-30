Contour Asset Management Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Cut by $1.35 Million as Shares Rose; Alta Capital Management Has Raised Facebook (FB) Holding by $9.96 Million; Market Value Rose

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 60,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 492,937 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.17 million, up from 432,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement; 05/04/2018 – Facebook fined $33 mln for failing to aid Brazil graft probe; 07/05/2018 – Weatherford and Valiant Form Alliance to Jointly Commercialize ESPs; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 18/05/2018 – The 1 trait that all Facebook employees share; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, which is the second largest online ad provider behind Google, took similar action in January by banning ads on “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.”; 09/04/2018 – Facebook is not funding the study, nor will it have approval over the research topics or findings; 27/03/2018 – EU PARLIAMENT TO LOOK INTO FACEBOOK ALLEGED MISUSE OF DATA; 27/03/2018 – Christopher Wylie, the whistleblower behind the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data scandal, is set to appear in front of U.K. lawmakers on Tuesday; 12/04/2018 – Facebook makes all its money from ads, but some users are willing to pay to avoid giving others access to their data

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 756 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,394 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 2,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon official to Emanuel on Chicago HQ2 pitch: ‘Everyone here was impressed’; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 26/04/2018 – Amazon sales may jump this quarter – but an increase in spending may knock profits down; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Walmart US CEO slams Amazon for using cloud and ad profits to support retail; 30/05/2018 – Bezos Says Amazon Should Pass Scrutiny Test With ‘Flying Colors’; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead — But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New Grocer Online; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Expands Prime Benefit at Whole Foods Market to 12 Additional States and all Whole Foods Market 365 Stores

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 89.66 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Cap Ltd has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 613 were reported by Delta Asset Ltd Tn. Prudential Financial holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 606,660 shares. 4,227 were accumulated by Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Limited Co. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Gp has 0.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 22,156 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd, Israel-based fund reported 2,545 shares. Mcdaniel Terry stated it has 639 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 1.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Argent Tru holds 1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,363 shares. Amer Assets Invest Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). United Amer Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 18,461 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc has 11,220 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Roosevelt Investment Gru reported 18,098 shares stake. Night Owl Mgmt Ltd stated it has 14,994 shares or 9.56% of all its holdings. Contour Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,394 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.16M shares to 2.73M shares, valued at $62.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). National Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 19.62M shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 128,238 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6.55 million shares. Private Tru Com Na owns 18,759 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. 20,342 were reported by Tuttle Tactical Mgmt. Cantillon Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.91% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 545,590 are held by Westfield Communication L P. 4,981 are owned by Ent Corporation. Carroll Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,336 shares. Covey Cap Advsrs Limited Com holds 3.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 13,552 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 6,879 shares stake. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 4,750 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation invested in 0.87% or 17,204 shares. 8,144 are held by Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp.

