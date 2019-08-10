Contour Asset Management Maintains Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Autohome (ATHM) Shareholder Principal Financial Group Has Raised Its Position by $12.14 Million

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 193,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 509,156 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.53M, up from 315,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 745.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 115,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 131,091 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78M, up from 15,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 688,873 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 5,833 shares to 819,584 shares, valued at $84.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 109,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,158 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Lc holds 108,359 shares. Pentwater Ltd Partnership owns 2.47% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.76M shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il reported 237,972 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 190 are owned by Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com (Wy). 79,493 are owned by Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Com. Savant Ltd Llc holds 19,650 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Glenview Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 719,201 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fulton Savings Bank Na accumulated 0.28% or 35,597 shares. 2,130 are held by American Invest Service. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Limited Liability Company holds 1.5% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 177,430 shares. Fayerweather Charles accumulated 1.26% or 7,318 shares. Waratah Limited has invested 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

