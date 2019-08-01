Contour Asset Management Lowered Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $2.41 Million; Stock Price Declined; As United Rentals (URI) Market Valuation Declined, Highbridge Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 230.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 97,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 139,243 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91M, up from 42,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $126.55. About 1.24M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 6,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 237,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.78M, down from 244,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $322.99. About 6.26M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 New York Post: `Summer Heights High’ Creator Chris Lilley Bringing New Australian Comedy Series To Netflix; 17/05/2018 – China’s Top Netflix-Style App Is Finally Exploring Social Video; 06/04/2018 – Lost in Space, Netflix – absurdly contrived, yet gripping; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND INTO NEWS BEYOND DOCUMENTARIES; 12/04/2018 – Amy Buck: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring | GeekWire #oss…; 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Call) (NYSE:EMR) by 72,200 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 72,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,734 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL).

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.16M shares to 5.03M shares, valued at $100.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 76.90 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

