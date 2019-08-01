Contour Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Wayfair (W) as Market Value Declined; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Glenview State Bank Trust Has Increased Its Holding

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $24.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1891.72. About 1.62M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Aol, which is under the Oath group, already uses Amazon Web Services; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMAZON & RING HAVE DROPPED PRICE OF RING VIDEO DOORBELL TO $99.99

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 50.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 227,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 220,445 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73 million, down from 448,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 2.67M shares traded or 84.18% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Management Llc reported 751 shares. Moreover, Investec Asset Mngmt Limited has 1.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa stated it has 525 shares. Thomasville Bank stated it has 10,490 shares or 3.45% of all its holdings. Beck Capital Management Limited Liability owns 4,231 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. 311,719 are held by Viking Glob Invsts Limited Partnership. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 143 shares. Washington Tru holds 3.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 29,042 shares. Sarasin & Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 63,160 shares. 515 were accumulated by Stearns Financial Svcs Grp Inc. Kistler stated it has 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Panagora Asset reported 3.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp has 5,542 shares for 3% of their portfolio. Novare Capital Management Llc stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Albion Group Incorporated Ut owns 11,809 shares for 2.85% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 insider sales for $9.45 million activity. Macri Edmond also sold $57,790 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares. 14,000 shares valued at $1.67 million were sold by Shah Niraj on Monday, February 11. 33 shares were sold by Rodrigues Romero, worth $3,591 on Friday, February 1. Kumin Michael Andrew bought 3,000 shares worth $423,120. Oblak Steve sold $16,542 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Friday, February 1.