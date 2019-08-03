Contour Asset Management Lowered By $7.89 Million Its Autodesk (ADSK) Position; Willingdon Wealth Management Has Lowered By $1.27 Million Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 41.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 24,007 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Willingdon Wealth Management holds 34,175 shares with $1.85M value, down from 58,182 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $227.95B valuation. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 8.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 50,927 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Contour Asset Management Llc holds 516,602 shares with $80.50 million value, down from 567,529 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $32.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.72% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $147.76. About 3.83M shares traded or 123.72% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 1,469 were accumulated by Argent. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0.05% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 587,113 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.18% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 63,120 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Limited holds 0% or 3,625 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13,358 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 7,462 shares. Arrow holds 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 100 shares. 377,422 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Limited Liability Com invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Hartford Invest Mgmt has 23,444 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.08% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Cwm Lc invested in 0% or 244 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 111.94 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, March 1. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Evercore. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, March 4. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Friday, March 1 with “Sell” rating.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G had bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 14. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, February 14. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target.