Contour Asset Management Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $21.46 Million; Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Shares Rose While Serengeti Asset Management LP Cut Its Holding by $1.17 Million

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 193,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 509,156 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.53 million, up from 315,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 117,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 537,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $363.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 41,412 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.