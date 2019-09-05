Contour Asset Management Increases Position in Symantec (SYMC); Northeast Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake in Celgene (CELG) by $332,008 as Stock Declined

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 3,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 3,583 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338,000, down from 7,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $97.12. About 148,748 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 06/04/2018 – Check out today’s peer review: Abeona appoints new chief as Timothy Miller moves to CSO; Maxine Gowen passes Trevena baton to Carrie Bourdow; Scott Smith out in Celgene revamp; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 376.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 2.73 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.79M, up from 573,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 87,741 shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP EPS $1.50 – $1.65; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers – SYMC; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Internal Investigation in Connection With Concerns by Former Employee; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 14/05/2018 – Symantec says investigating reporting of certain accounting measures; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC’S INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL AT 4:30PM ET

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altair Engr Inc by 631,865 shares to 782,014 shares, valued at $28.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qorvo Inc (Call) by 289,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,300 shares, and cut its stake in Cloudera Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Incorporated reported 533,028 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nwq Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.28M shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian National Bank owns 19,323 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. American Intll Inc, a New York-based fund reported 265,141 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 55,000 shares. Ifrah Fincl Svcs Incorporated owns 0.2% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 23,367 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc invested in 0% or 341,485 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.34% or 27.23M shares. Paradigm Capital Management Incorporated New York stated it has 106,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advsr Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Pinnacle, New York-based fund reported 12,429 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs invested in 31,192 shares or 0.1% of the stock. International Ca, California-based fund reported 8,999 shares. Sei Company has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.41 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 17,833 shares to 26,422 shares, valued at $876,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).