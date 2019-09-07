Contour Asset Management Increases Position in Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL); Barr E S & Co Increases Position in Markel Com (MKL)

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Markel Corp Com (MKL) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 74,685 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.40 million, up from 71,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Markel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1160.18. About 25,238 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 169.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 3.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.01 million, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 7.00M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C

Since March 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $204,800 activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $193,756 was made by Connell K Bruce on Thursday, March 7.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Markel Q4 marred by writedown, accounting standard – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Markel Q1 gains driven by equity market movement – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Markel (NYSE:MKL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tesla talks insurance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Markel Corp (MKL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “24 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marvell (MRVL) to Post Q1 Earnings: Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Marvell Technology (MRVL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:MRVL) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2019 : GE, KO, UGI, CC, QCOM, AABA, C, JWN, QQQ, CZR, MRVL, CMCSA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

