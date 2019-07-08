Contour Asset Management Increased Zynga (ZNGA) Position by $10.19 Million; Bok Financial (BOKF) Holder George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 21.40 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.09M, up from 19.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 13.42 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89M, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $75.49. About 76,442 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO WATCH GEOPOLITICAL RISKS; 16/03/2018 – The CEO of South Korean tobacco maker has been under investigation by prosecutors and the financial regulator since January; 25/04/2018 – BOK official says economic cooperation with N. Korea will boost consumer sentiment; 21/03/2018 – S.Korea’s parliament approves BOK Governor Lee for second term; 21/03/2018 – BOK LEE: DON’T SEE CAPITAL OUTFLOW ON RATE GAP IN RECENT MOVES; 23/05/2018 – BOK Governor Was Speaking at News Conference After Rate Decision; 16/05/2018 – South Korea Expects Policy Shift to Boost Credibility of Local Currency Markets — Finance Ministry, BOK; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO CAREFULLY JUDGE IF NECESSARY TO ADJUST POLICY; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: TRUE EXTERNAL UNCERTAINTIES HAVE RECENTLY INCREASED; 21/03/2018 – S.KOREA PARLIAMENT ENDORSES BOK LEE REAPPOINTMENT AFTER HEARING

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $727,513 activity. $549,478 worth of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was sold by Ryan Jeffrey Miles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.02% stake. Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc holds 0% or 24,100 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 1.44M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer reported 30,704 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.52% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 124,453 are held by Van Eck Corp. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.12% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 566,492 shares. Hillsdale Inv accumulated 98,100 shares. Asset Mngmt accumulated 18,093 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 1.21 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macquarie Gp Ltd accumulated 367,549 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.01 million shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.02% or 19.76 million shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altair Engr Inc by 631,865 shares to 782,014 shares, valued at $28.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qorvo Inc by 49,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,730 shares, and cut its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 35,599 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.01% or 13,200 shares. Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 23,972 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 31,318 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Century Inc stated it has 134,604 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Westwood Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Hightower Ltd Company has 2,719 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 648,785 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Street reported 0.01% stake. Reinhart Prns Incorporated holds 1.98% or 260,005 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $257,490 activity.