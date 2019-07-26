Contour Asset Management Increased Symantec (SYMC) Holding by $47.48 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 6,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,379 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 24,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.47% or $6.8 during the last trading session, reaching $97.78. About 11.04M shares traded or 46.61% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Daily Gazette: Daylong Starbucks closure taken in stride locally; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 376.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.73 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.79 million, up from 573,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.89. About 1.66M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 11/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Symantec Rtgs Unchgd By Intrnl Audit Invstgtn; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q Rev $1.135B-$1.165B; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC’S INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL AT 4:30PM ET; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info; 11/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Investigation May Lead to Changes to Fincl Results; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. Kapuria Samir had sold 45,455 shares worth $1.05 million.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 756 shares to 1,394 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutanix Inc by 93,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 747,242 shares, and cut its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,933 shares to 155,621 shares, valued at $29.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 8,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co 6 Pfd Pfd Se.