Contour Asset Management Increased Position in Zynga (ZNGA); Motorola Solutions (MSI) Stock Rose While Arizona State Retirement System Decreased by $542,080 Its Holding

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 3,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 86,818 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 90,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $170.01. About 1.22M shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $9.6 BLN, UP $1.1 BLN FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Rev Up 15%; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes $1B Acquisition of Canadian Video Surveillance Firm

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 21.40 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.09M, up from 19.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 17.79M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES;; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 387,797 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.12% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Stone Ridge Asset Lc reported 0.07% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Valley Advisers Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Artisan Lp accumulated 49.66M shares or 0.52% of the stock. New York-based Millennium Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Element Capital Management Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 151,560 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 144,097 shares. Highbridge Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 0.19% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 1.17M shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co owns 20,300 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Co Ltd invested in 0.02% or 568,383 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Com reported 11,859 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 23,103 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 14,124 shares or 0% of the stock.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 756 shares to 1,394 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,765 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

